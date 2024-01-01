Peer support line for first responders and military looking for Alberta volunteers

For decades, Karyn Carty and Peter Seigenthaler worked in the police services, dealing with some of the most difficult and traumatic cases.

But now, they work directly with other first responders and military members who are looking to speak with colleagues who know exactly what they’re going through.

Over the last five years, Boots on the Ground has been answering anonymous calls from those on the front lines of society’s most pressing issues.

The organization launched its Alberta chapter in September and has already helped dozens of active and retired police officers, firefighters, medical professionals and military members.

“If you want to talk, we’ll listen,” said Seigenthaler, a former Calgary police officer, duty sergeant and inspector. “If you want advice from our own lived experience, we’ll do that, but first and foremost we’re here to listen.”

At any one time, there are three volunteers ready to answer the calls. No caller ID is shown and callers are never asked for their names, occupation or departments.

“Everybody with Boots on the Ground is like-minded,” said Carty, a police communications expert and former 911 dispatcher. “It helps the people calling to know that we’re like-minded. I believe it’s helping.”

During the holidays, the organization tends to see a rise in calls since first responders rarely get any sort of additional time off.

“There’s always an expectation of an uptick in calls,” Carty said. “And from a peer support standpoint … they will utilize an organization like Boots on the Ground because they are suffering.”

To try and help with the rise in demand, the organization is calling on more active and retired members of the community to step up and answer the calls from their colleagues.

“There’s so much help needed,” Seigenthaler said. “First responders are struggling, and they often struggle in silence.”

Interested volunteers can reach out through the Boots on the Ground website and if you need support, volunteers can be reached at 1-833-677-BOOT (2668).