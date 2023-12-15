Peterborough neighbours’ dispute ends with woman hit by bicycle tire: police

See more sharing options

A woman was arrested following a dispute between neighbours that turned violent early Thursday in Peterborough, Ont.

According to Peterborough police, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets.

Officers learned that during a dispute, a woman allegedly struck another woman with a bicycle tire.

The victim did not require medical attention, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman from Peterborough who was charged with assault with a weapon.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.