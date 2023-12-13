Peterborough police arrest 4 at gunpoint after firearm spotted in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest early Wednesday after a handgun was spotted in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m., officers on general patrol noticed a vehicle speeding in the area of Dublin and Water streets.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and attempted to evade police by going through a red light in the area of McDonnel and George streets. The vehicle eventually came to a stop.

Officers report four people in the vehicle got out and attempted to run on foot but were stopped by officers and brought back to the vehicle.

During the investigation, an officer spotted a handgun in the vehicle.

The incident prompted officers to conduct a gunpoint arrest and take all four into custody. Police determined the handgun found was a BB gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also determined three of the individuals were wanted on warrants.

Two Peterborough men, ages 33 and 34, were arrested on the strength of warrants (two for the 33-year-old; three for the other). They were held in custody and will appear in court later Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on the strength of warrants related to another jurisdiction and turned over to the police service.

A 37-year-old woman from Peterborough County was released unconditionally but charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failure to stop at a red light and stop sign and failure to surrender a licence.