Ontario man found in U.S. after skipping sentencing for sex crimes involving youth

A Peterborough, Ont., man who skipped his sentencing for numerous sexual offences involving children was found in the United States and returned to Canada on Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service say in May 2022, three arrest warrants were issued for the 34-year-old man who failed to attend court for sentencing.

An investigation determined the man was in West Virginia.

Police say in September 2023, the United States Marshal Service arrested the man and began an extradition process.

On Dec. 12, Peterborough police travelled to Pittsburgh, where they took custody of the man and returned him to Peterborough.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police report.

Police say in order to protect the identity of the victims in the domestic incident, the name of the man will not be released.