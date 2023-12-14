Police say $49K in ‘psychedelic mushroom’ products seized in raid of store

Send this page to someone via email

A storefront said to be openly selling magic mushrooms in downtown Kingston has been raided by police.

Officers from the street crime unit executed a warrant at the “Shroomyz” store at 149 Brock St. on Tuesday.

Police say the raid followed a “lengthy investigation” into the business, which had been openly selling psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, since September.

Currently, magic mushrooms are illegal in Canada.

Police say investigators seized cash, signage and a “significant quantity of psychedelic mushroom products” worth roughly $49,000, according to police estimates.

Police say roughly $49,000 worth of psychedelic mushroom products were seized in the raid. Submitted/KPS

One person was arrested at the shop at the time of the raid, though police say their investigation remains open and ongoing.

The Kingston Shroomyz location is one of several operating in southern Ontario. The company’s website did not include a listing for a Kingston shop Thursday.

When the Kingston store opened in September, an employee told Global News the business had “a solid identification process” and the front door was kept locked to make sure only those over 18 were allowed in.

— with files from Darryn Davis