Guns among ‘a number of items’ stolen from storage locker in Toronto building: police

Police are trying to identify two men after officers say “a number of items,” including two firearms, were stolen from a storage locker inside of a downtown Toronto building.

Toronto police said officers responded to a break-and-enter call at around 3:22 p.m. on Monday in the Bay Street and Wellesley Street West area.

Police said that between Sunday and Monday, a man went into an underground parking garage of a building and while inside, he got into a storage locker.

“The man was seen entering and leaving the underground a number of times,” police said.

“At one point, a second man attended the underground parking garage with the first man.”

Handout / Toronto Police

Items were taken from the locker, including two guns: a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Lever Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre, police said.

Investigators described the first suspect as having worn a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number 98 on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, a black vest, and blue jeans.

Police said the first time he went into the underground, he was wearing a black jacket.

The second suspect was described as wearing a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, dark pants, dark boots and was carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.