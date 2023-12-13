Menu

Crime

Guns among ‘a number of items’ stolen from storage locker in Toronto building: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 5:21 pm
Police say they're trying to identify two suspects wanted after a break-in where a number of items were stolen, including two guns.
Police are trying to identify two men after officers say “a number of items,” including two firearms, were stolen from a storage locker inside of a downtown Toronto building.

Toronto police said officers responded to a break-and-enter call at around 3:22 p.m. on Monday in the Bay Street and Wellesley Street West area.

Police said that between Sunday and Monday, a man went into an underground parking garage of a building and while inside, he got into a storage locker.

“The man was seen entering and leaving the underground a number of times,” police said.

“At one point, a second man attended the underground parking garage with the first man.”

Guns among ‘a number of items’ stolen from storage locker in Toronto building: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police

Items were taken from the locker, including two guns: a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Lever Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators described the first suspect as having worn a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number 98 on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, a black vest, and blue jeans.

Trending Now

Police said the first time he went into the underground, he was wearing a black jacket.

The second suspect was described as wearing a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, dark pants, dark boots and was carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Guns among ‘a number of items’ stolen from storage locker in Toronto building: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
