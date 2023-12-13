Toronto high school on lockdown after reports of person inside with gun

See more sharing options

A Toronto high school was put on lockdown after a person with a gun was reported in the building Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they received a call just before 12:40 p.m. at Kipling Collegiate, which is in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway.

Officers said the suspect was last seen fleeing the school property in a silver vehicle, heading westbound toward Martin Grove.

Police said there has been no reports of injuries.

— More to come as this story develops.

