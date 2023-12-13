Toronto high school on lockdown after reports of person inside with gun

A Toronto high school was put on lockdown after a person with a gun was reported in the building Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Police said they received a call just before 12:40 p.m. at Kipling Collegiate, which is in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway.
Officers said the suspect was last seen fleeing the school property in a silver vehicle, heading westbound toward Martin Grove.
Police said there has been no reports of injuries.
— More to come as this story develops.
