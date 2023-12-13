Menu

Canada

After playing the lottery for 30 years, Toronto man finally wins big

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 3:03 pm
Rafael Mesa Valdes won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. View image in full screen
Rafael Mesa Valdes won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Handout / OLG
After playing the lottery for the past 30 years, a Toronto man has finally hit the jackpot.

Rafael Mesa Valdes won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on the Nov. 29 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a news release Wednesday.

Valdes said he has been a regular lottery player for 30 years, with his favourite game being 6/49 and this being his first big win.

He said he went to the store and asked for a printout of the winning numbers.

“As I was matching the numbers, the last number was covered by my thumb,” Valdes said.

“When I noticed it matched, I was shocked…. I went to the ticket checker to double check and saw all the zeroes. I was so happy. I had hoped this day would come.”

He celebrated the win with a a dinner with his wife, who didn’t believe him at first that he had won, thinking he was joking.

Valdes, who is a retiree from construction, said he plans to use the money to buy a condo in downtown Toronto.

“When I moved here, I always wanted to live downtown and now I will,” he said.

He bought the winning ticket at ABC Convenience on Bloor Street in Toronto, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

