Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Action plan launched to protect wildlife corridor in the Okanagan

By Athena Bonneau Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Action plan launched to protect wildlife corridor in the Okanagan'
Action plan launched to protect wildlife corridor in the Okanagan
A new action plan has been launched by the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) and the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) to protect and restore a critical wildlife corridor in the Okanagan Valley. The Action Plan is designed to maintain, protect, and restore an existing but threatened 65 km-long ecological corridor between Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park and K’nmalka, which is the Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the Okanagan Valley grapples with increased development, a plan has been designed to maintain and restore a wildlife corridor.

The corridor, 65 kilometres in length, is not only vital for facilitating wildlife movement, but it also holds immense cultural significance as a traditional food gathering spot for local Indigenous people.

“There are areas that are calving habitat for elk, moose and deer,” said Dixon Terbasket, a wildlife technician with the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

Click to play video: 'Significant damage found in South Okanagan protected area'
Significant damage found in South Okanagan protected area

“There are different species on this land and the biodiversity of the whole strip of land around this urban part of Kelowna and the Okanagan (which), I think, needs to be preserved.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The plan outlines a set of 15 strategic measures aimed at protecting and preserving natural areas for “tmixw” (all living things) between Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park and  Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

“Food security for our membership is one of the big issues that concern access to the berries and the roots that grow out here into the land,” said Terbasket, adding water access is also very important.

Terbasket also warned of a potential decline in wildlife numbers if action is not taken.

The plan also aims to improve land-use planning and policies to address environmental challenges by utilizing syilx principles — initiatives that prioritize environmental sustainability and the significance of habitat connectivity.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices