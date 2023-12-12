Man in custody following high-risk incident in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Lethbridge Police Service after a high-risk incident at a home on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened earlier in the day in the 100-block of St. James Boulevard North. Police said residents may resume to use the area but officers will remain on scene to investigate the incident.

No further information was given, but police said the incident is related to an ongoing investigation. Additional details aren’t being released at this time, police said.