Crime

Man in custody following high-risk incident in Lethbridge

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service make arrest following high-risk incident'
Lethbridge Police Service make arrest following high-risk incident
WATCH: A man is now in custody following a high-risk incident with Lethbridge police on the city's northside. Our Jaclyn Kucey was on the scene and has more.
A 30-year-old man was arrested by Lethbridge Police Service after a high-risk incident at a home on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened earlier in the day in the 100-block of St. James Boulevard North. Police said residents may resume to use the area but officers will remain on scene to investigate the incident.

No further information was given, but police said the incident is related to an ongoing investigation. Additional details aren’t being released at this time, police said.

