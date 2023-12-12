Indigenous-led, informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinic open in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Manitoba has announced the opening of its first Indigenous-led and culturally informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre (AHWC) Inc. in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, housing, addictions and homelessness minister Bernadette Smith, also the minister responsible for mental health, said the clinic is officially operational.

“This clinic is a result of listening to public health experts to create a culturally informed harm reduction approach to the addictions crisis. The AHWC RAAM clinic has become an outstanding clinical example of what a decolonized treatment centre that’s focused on the specific needs of our relatives should look like,” she said.

The government said the clinic offers assessment, counselling, medication, referrals to withdrawal management services, and “direct access to community treatment programs and primary health-care providers.”

It added harm reduction supplies including Naloxone will also available.

In support of the clinic, the province said it will put $1 million into it every year.

“RAAM clinics provide Manitobans struggling with substance use and addiction the ability to access a variety of supports they need in one place,” said Lori Ulrich, director of intake, co-ordination and crisis services at Shared Health.

“The establishment of Manitoba’s first Indigenous-led RAAM clinic at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre is highly important for the Indigenous community.”

Manitoba said the AHWC will also partner with the Manitoba Mobile Addiction Team to Increase Community Capacity and Access program to virtually support Indigenous people in rural and northern areas.

“There are now seven specialized RAAM clinics operating throughout the province with three clinics in Winnipeg,” it said.