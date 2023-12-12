Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Indigenous-led, informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinic open in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 7:24 pm
The Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, where Manitoba's first Indigenous-led and culturally informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic has opened. View image in full screen
The Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, where Manitoba's first Indigenous-led and culturally informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic has opened. Screen capture / Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Government of Manitoba has announced the opening of its first Indigenous-led and culturally informed Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre (AHWC) Inc. in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, housing, addictions and homelessness minister Bernadette Smith, also the minister responsible for mental health, said the clinic is officially operational.

“This clinic is a result of listening to public health experts to create a culturally informed harm reduction approach to the addictions crisis. The AHWC RAAM clinic has become an outstanding clinical example of what a decolonized treatment centre that’s focused on the specific needs of our relatives should look like,” she said.

The government said the clinic offers assessment, counselling, medication, referrals to withdrawal management services, and “direct access to community treatment programs and primary health-care providers.”

It added harm reduction supplies including Naloxone will also available.

Story continues below advertisement

In support of the clinic, the province said it will put $1 million into it every year.

“RAAM clinics provide Manitobans struggling with substance use and addiction the ability to access a variety of supports they need in one place,” said Lori Ulrich, director of intake, co-ordination and crisis services at Shared Health.

“The establishment of Manitoba’s first Indigenous-led RAAM clinic at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre is highly important for the Indigenous community.”

Trending Now

Manitoba said the AHWC will also partner with the Manitoba Mobile Addiction Team to Increase Community Capacity and Access program to virtually support Indigenous people in rural and northern areas.

“There are now seven specialized RAAM clinics operating throughout the province with three clinics in Winnipeg,” it said.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman speaks out after daughter struggled to access treatment at RAAM clinic'
Winnipeg woman speaks out after daughter struggled to access treatment at RAAM clinic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices