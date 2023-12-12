Quebec man facing human trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is facing human trafficking charges in B.C., say police, after a lengthy investigation led to him being arrested last week.

According to the RCMP, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, 36, is facing several charges after an investigation into his activities began two years ago, in May 2021.

Police say several jurisdictions are involved, including Victoria and the Okanagan. In Kelowna, the RCMP’s Sex Crimes Unit is part of the investigation.

“As a result of the in-depth investigation and the evidence that was collected, an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Baptiste, which was executed with the assistance of law enforcement in Montreal on December 8, 2023,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Mr. Baptiste has been remanded in custody and is being escorted back to Kelowna to appear before the courts.”

Global News has reached out to police in Montreal for confirmation.

Last spring, Kelowna RCMP launched an awareness campaign with local groups called ‘Not In My City.’ The campaign is aimed at highlighting and preventing human trafficking and youth sexual exploitation.

“We know that Kelowna is part of a circuit used by human traffickers who exploit vulnerable individuals for sexual purposes,” said Cpl. Tim Russell.

“Our investigators remain steadfast in our commitment along with other community partners who have taken a stance to combat this criminality in our community.”

Police say if you know someone associated with trafficking, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.