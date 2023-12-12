Rewards for Tamra Keepness, Htoo/Maw family renewed: Regina Police Board

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners have renewed two separate reward offers of $50,000 pertaining to information leading to the closure of two Regina unsolved police investigations.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continue to search for answers into the 2004 disappearance of Tamra Keepness and the 2010 triple homicide of the Htoo/Maw family.

Keepness was five years old when she was reported missing on July 6, 2004.

“She was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2004. The Regina Police Service has conducted hundreds of interviews and followed up on thousands of tips and leads,” police stated in a release.

“This work continues to this day. In spite of these efforts, Tamra Keepness has not been located and we still do not have an explanation as to how or why she disappeared. In 2004, the Board of Police Commissioners offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the location of Tamra Keepness.”

The reward doubled to $50,000 in 2014 and was once again renewed by the Board of Police Commissioners on Dec. 12, 2023.

Police stated on Aug. 6, 2010, 31-year-old Gray Nay Htoo, 28-year-old Maw Maw and three-year-old Seven June Htoo were found, deceased, at their home on Oakview Drive.

“The victims were Karen refugees who had lived in Regina for approximately two years, having moved from a refugee camp in Thailand. Dozens of Regina Police Service investigators have worked tirelessly to solve this case,” police stated.

“In addition to that we have received support from the RCMP, FBI and other law enforcement agencies. A $50,000 reward, initially offered in May of 2014, has been renewed by the Board of Police Commissioners.”

The RPS said they continue to hold the murders and the disappearance as a priority as these files and investigations are assigned to the RPS Cold Case Investigator. Police stated the investigator’s responsibility which will be include completing investigative tasks and to follow up on any new information.

“Together, the Cold Case Investigator and members of the Regina Police Service Victim Services Unit maintain close contact with family members in regard to these cases,” the release read.

Police are asking if anyone with information in these cases is encouraged to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.