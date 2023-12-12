Police seek suspect after antisemitic graffiti sprayed at 2 Toronto subway stations

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of spraying antisemitic graffiti at two TTC subway stations.

According to police, the first incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Finch subway station.

Police said a man spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on a wall near the bus loop.

Shortly after, at 12:49 a.m., a similar incident occurred at York Mills subway station after a man spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on a wall at the subway station.

Police described the suspect as 20-25 years old. He was seen wearing glasses, a black face mask, a black “Carhartt” hooded sweater with white lettering on the left sleeve, a black baseball hat, black pants and black shoes and carrying a grey backpack.

Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3506 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or 222tips.com.