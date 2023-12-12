Father mourns Toronto 3-year-old who died in suspected homicide: ‘That boy was perfect’

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a three-year-old boy found dead by police at the beginning of December is remembering his son as “perfect” and is calling for answers.

Around noon on Dec. 3, Toronto police said they were called to an address in the east of the city, where they found a three-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide.

“That boy was perfect, he didn’t bother nobody,” Yverson Belotte, the father of Yverson Junior Quintanni Belotte, told Global News.

“He couldn’t even talk, so he couldn’t even tell what he was going through.”

Based on the early stages of their investigation, police said they believe the boy was with a woman, who was not his mother, on the day before he died.

The two went into a bathroom at an address in the Yonge and Bloor streets area and inside the boy was allegedly assaulted.

On Monday, Global News reported the building the pair went into was the Toronto Children’s Aid Society on Isabella Street.

“Police told me my son walked out of there with injuries… so CAS could have saved my son’s life, that’s all I know,” Belotte alleged.

“That should have never happened.”

Toronto CAS has not answered questions from Global News, citing legislation that forbids it from discussing anyone whom it may have helped care for.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, which funds children’s aid societies, said they could not provide detailed comment with the issue under police investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and community of the child who passed away,” the spokesperson said.

“I don’t need no freakin’ comfort right now, I just need the answers (about) why my son passed away,” Bellotte continued.

He said he wanted his son to be remembered as a “perfect” boy who loved to eat chicken and was no trouble to his parents. He said, even when he returned from the hospital after being born, he would sleep through the night.

“I want my son to be remembered as that sweet loving boy that he was. He didn’t bother nobody at all, he just wanted to do his own thing,” he said.

Shardanae Cousins-Emily, the 22-year-old woman who police allege was with the boy, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Global News understands the charges were laid after a post-more took place.

She remains in custody and will be back in court on Thursday.