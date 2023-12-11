3-year-old boy allegedly assaulted in Toronto CAS building before death: sources

Send this page to someone via email

A child whose death police say is being treated as a homicide was assaulted in the bathroom at the Toronto Children’s Aid Society, sources tell Global News.

On Sunday, police were called to an address in the east of the city where they found a three-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death came after an alleged assault in a bathroom in downtown Toronto.

Police said the three-year-old had been in the care of a 22-year-old woman on Saturday when they were into an address in the area of Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue.

At the address, they went into a bathroom where the child was allegedly assaulted.

Multiple sources said the bathroom where the assault occurred was in the Toronto Children’s Aid Society, located on Isabella Street, which runs from Yonge Street, parallel to and south of Bloor.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Children’s Aid Society said it had no comment, citing privacy policies.

Toronto police charged the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly with the boy with second-degree murder.