Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3-year-old boy allegedly assaulted in Toronto CAS building before death: sources

By Isaac Callan & Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Boy dies after assault at Children’s Aid Society'
Boy dies after assault at Children’s Aid Society
WATCH: A three-year-old boy has died after what police say was an assault inside a washroom at the Children’s Aid Society. As Sean O’Shea reports, the boy’s 22-year-old caregiver has been charged with second-degree murder
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child whose death police say is being treated as a homicide was assaulted in the bathroom at the Toronto Children’s Aid Society, sources tell Global News.

On Sunday, police were called to an address in the east of the city where they found a three-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death came after an alleged assault in a bathroom in downtown Toronto.

Police said the three-year-old had been in the care of a 22-year-old woman on Saturday when they were into an address in the area of Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue.

At the address, they went into a bathroom where the child was allegedly assaulted.

Multiple sources said the bathroom where the assault occurred was in the Toronto Children’s Aid Society, located on Isabella Street, which runs from Yonge Street, parallel to and south of Bloor.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Children’s Aid Society said it had no comment, citing privacy policies.

Toronto police charged the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly with the boy with second-degree murder.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices