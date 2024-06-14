Menu

Crime

Victims of workplace harassment, sexual violence can get free legal counsel in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2024 3:31 pm
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet responds to the Opposition during question period at the Legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, May 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet responds to the Opposition during question period at the Legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec has announced $2.4 million over four years to cover the legal expenses for people who file claims of psychological harassment or sexual violence in the workplace.

Employment Minister Jean Boulet made the announcement today alongside Sophie Gagnon, head of the non-profit legal organization Juripop, which will receive the funding.

Boulet says the money will help the organization’s lawyers give free legal services to about 300 people per year.

To be eligible for the funding people will have to file a complaint with the province’s workplace safety board.

The funding envelope is connected to a law adopted in March aimed at preventing workplace psychological harassment and sexual violence.

A committee of three professors had recommended the funding, saying that complainants did not have sufficient personalized support to be properly represented in their claims before the workplace safety board.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

