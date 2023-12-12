Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officials to provide update on efforts to improve public safety in Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 2:05 pm
Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis speaking with an Edmonton Police Service officer near a homeless encampment north of downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis speaking with an Edmonton Police Service officer near a homeless encampment north of downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Saif Kaisar, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Tuesday afternoon, provincial Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis and other officials are set to provide an update on public safety in Edmonton.

Also speaking at the event will be Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee, city councillor Sarah Hamilton and Downtown Recovery Coalition chair Alex Hryciw.

It’s been a year since a task force was formed to try to deal with the complex and often intertwined issues of addiction, homelessness and crime in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force is chaired by Ellis, who is a former Calgary police officer. McFee and Hamilton are also on the committee.

Click to play video: 'Province announces plan to tackle social disorder in Edmonton, mayor not involved'
Province announces plan to tackle social disorder in Edmonton, mayor not involved
Trending Now

Global News will livestream the 2 p.m. news conference at the top of this post.

More to come…

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices