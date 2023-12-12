Officials to provide update on efforts to improve public safety in Edmonton

See more sharing options

On Tuesday afternoon, provincial Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis and other officials are set to provide an update on public safety in Edmonton.

Also speaking at the event will be Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee, city councillor Sarah Hamilton and Downtown Recovery Coalition chair Alex Hryciw.

It’s been a year since a task force was formed to try to deal with the complex and often intertwined issues of addiction, homelessness and crime in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force is chaired by Ellis, who is a former Calgary police officer. McFee and Hamilton are also on the committee.

1:34 Province announces plan to tackle social disorder in Edmonton, mayor not involved

Global News will livestream the 2 p.m. news conference at the top of this post.

