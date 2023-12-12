Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 people taken to hospital after crash between Edmonton bus and dump truck

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 1:55 pm
An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail.
An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people who were on an Edmonton transit bus were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries after the bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck Tuesday morning.

According to police, an ETS bus heading south on 170th Street was approaching the Yellowhead Trail overpass at 10:15 a.m.

The driver of a fully loaded dump truck, who was trying to turn left to head west on Yellowhead Trail, turned left in front of the bus, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles, police said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the intersection was closed but police did not anticipate keeping it closed for too long.

An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail.
An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Global News
An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail.
An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Global News
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices