6 people taken to hospital after crash between Edmonton bus and dump truck

Six people who were on an Edmonton transit bus were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries after the bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck Tuesday morning.
According to police, an ETS bus heading south on 170th Street was approaching the Yellowhead Trail overpass at 10:15 a.m.
The driver of a fully loaded dump truck, who was trying to turn left to head west on Yellowhead Trail, turned left in front of the bus, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles, police said.
As of 11:30 a.m., the intersection was closed but police did not anticipate keeping it closed for too long.
Comments