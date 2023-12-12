6 people taken to hospital after crash between Edmonton bus and dump truck

Send this page to someone via email

Six people who were on an Edmonton transit bus were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries after the bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck Tuesday morning.

According to police, an ETS bus heading south on 170th Street was approaching the Yellowhead Trail overpass at 10:15 a.m.

The driver of a fully loaded dump truck, who was trying to turn left to head west on Yellowhead Trail, turned left in front of the bus, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles, police said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the intersection was closed but police did not anticipate keeping it closed for too long.

An Edmonton bus collided with a dump truck on Dec. 12, 2023, at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Global News