Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Summerland man dies in Highway 97 crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 1:14 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
A Summerland, B.C., man died last Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kaleden.

RCMP said that at around 5:17 p.m. they were called to the crash on Highway 97 near Lakehill Road.

An orange Honda Fit and a black Hyundai Santa Fe were involved and a 37-year-old male driver from Summerland has died as a result. The highway was closed for several hours in the aftermath.

“RCMP British Columbia Highway Patrol in Keremeos are conducting the investigation and are asking if anyone has information or dashcam video of the area at that time which will assist with the investigation to please contact BCHP Keremeos,” RCMP said in a press release issued Monday.

BCHP Keremeos can be contacted at 250-499-2250.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

