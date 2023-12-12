Summerland man dies in Highway 97 crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Summerland, B.C., man died last Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kaleden.

RCMP said that at around 5:17 p.m. they were called to the crash on Highway 97 near Lakehill Road.

An orange Honda Fit and a black Hyundai Santa Fe were involved and a 37-year-old male driver from Summerland has died as a result. The highway was closed for several hours in the aftermath.

“RCMP British Columbia Highway Patrol in Keremeos are conducting the investigation and are asking if anyone has information or dashcam video of the area at that time which will assist with the investigation to please contact BCHP Keremeos,” RCMP said in a press release issued Monday.

BCHP Keremeos can be contacted at 250-499-2250.