Man gets life sentence for fatal 2021 shooting at Edson sporting goods store

Brent Michael Dumas, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2021 shooting of a man in Edson, Alta., was sentenced Monday.

Dumas pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in October. Dumas, who was 21 at the time of the robbery attempt, also entered a guilty plea on the charge of assault with a weapon.

Police said a man entered the building with a gun and attempted to rob the business. During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired the gun, striking an employee, according to RCMP.

The employee — identified by RCMP as 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan — was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

A close friend told Global News that Maclellan had just welcomed a baby. His son was less than a month old at the time of the shooting, she said.

On Monday, Dumas was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for the murder offense and three years for the assault offense. The sentences are to be served consecutively. Dumas was also given a life-long weapons prohibition.

