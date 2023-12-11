Menu

Crime

Man gets life sentence for fatal 2021 shooting at Edson sporting goods store

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 5:30 pm
Edson business community rattled over fatal shooting
The town of Edson, west of Edmonton, is in shock after an employee at a sports store was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. Just a few steps away, another retail worker believes she could have been in danger. Chris Chacon reports – Nov 6, 2021
Brent Michael Dumas, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2021 shooting of a man in Edson, Alta., was sentenced Monday.

Dumas pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in October. Dumas, who was 21 at the time of the robbery attempt, also entered a guilty plea on the charge of assault with a weapon.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, RCMP were called to a shooting at a business on 50 Street in Edson. It happened at Indominus Sports.

Police said a man entered the building with a gun and attempted to rob the business. During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired the gun, striking an employee, according to RCMP.

The employee — identified by RCMP as 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan — was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

A close friend told Global News that Maclellan had just welcomed a baby. His son was less than a month old at the time of the shooting, she said.

On Monday, Dumas was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for the murder offense and three years for the assault offense. The sentences are to be served consecutively. Dumas was also given a life-long weapons prohibition.

More to come.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

