Crime

Accused pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in fatal Edson robbery attempt

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 1:24 pm
Brent Michael Dumas, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2021 shooting of a man in Edson, Alta., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday.

Dumas, who was 21 at the time of the robbery attempt, also entered a guilty plea on the charge of assault with a weapon.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, RCMP were called to a shooting at a business on 50 Street in Edson. It happened at Indominus Sports.

Police said a man entered the building with a gun and attempted to rob the business. During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired the gun, striking an employee, according to RCMP.

The employee — identified by RCMP as 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan — was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

A close friend told Global News that Maclellan had just welcomed a baby. His son was less than a month old at the time of the shooting, she said.

Dumas, of Yellowhead County, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear next in court in Edmonton on Dec. 11 for sentencing.

