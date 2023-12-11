Menu

December 16 – Professional Audiology Clinic

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted December 11, 2023 4:50 pm
Christmas is a wonderful time of year! Family is coming to visit, but that means LOTS of talking and noise… It can be hard to follow along in all the conversations!

Make sure you’re hearing your best throughout the holiday season! As Edmonton’s trusted hearing professionals for over 35 years, we believe that hearing better helps you live better. Find out how Remington Shandro, owner of Professional Audiology Clinic, and his team look at hearing health care differently, this Saturday at 12:30 on Talk To The Experts.

