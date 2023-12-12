‘Such a shock’: P.E.I. reeling after 4 deaths in suspected drunk driving crash

Send this page to someone via email

A tight-knit community in Prince Edward Island has been left reeling after an alleged impaired driving crash claimed four lives, including those of three young people.

The crash occurred in the community of Marshfield around 6:20 p.m. Friday and RCMP say their early investigation shows that a pickup hit a car head-on when the truck pulled into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck was injured and was later arrested. Police say a 20-year-old man from York, P.E.I., is to appear in court at a later date to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving causing death.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman, both 18, and a male youth in the car died from their injuries. A teenage boy in the car was seriously injured and remains in hospital in Halifax.

On Monday, RCMP confirmed a fourth person had died: a 30-year-old man who was a passenger in the pickup.

Emily Webster, whose family owns a local farm, knew the 18-year-old female victim well because she worked on the farm. Webster has started a GoFundMe for the families, and is working with local businesses to auction items to raise money.

“I can’t even imagine how they’re feeling or what they’re going through and how can me or anybody else help in some way,” Webster said Monday.

“I think islanders just came together in a time of need, and they were hoping to just support the family and these teenagers in any way they can.”

She’s remembering her friend as a happy, vibrant girl who was proud of her new job at a bakery and had recently taken up playing guitar.

“She loved being outdoors. She loved interacting, taking care of animals, and she just always had such a nice, beautiful smile on her face all the time,” Webster recalled.

Webster said it’s believed the four friends in the car were on their way to a youth group meeting. On social media, it’s been widely reported the three boys in the vehicle are brothers.

“I think it was just such a shock and everybody feels sad and heartbroken and kind of wondering what our island can do together to raise awareness for impaired driving,” said Webster.

“Mainly just how can we help or put a stop to so much impaired driving, making it more known that it shouldn’t be a thing that happens.”

Karen Clinton, the president of MADD Canada’s Charlottetown and Eastern PEI chapter, said the fact the victims are so young and that the tragedy happened during the holidays makes it “sting a little bit more.”

What’s more upsetting, she added, is that impaired driving crashes are preventable.

“When you have impaired crashes and victims of those crashes, there are innocent people that are usually impacted the most,” said Clinton.

“So just the age and and the fact that there were youth involved who had no intention or part or anticipation that they would be in that situation is pretty horrible.”

Clinton said it’s frustrating when it seems the messaging surrounding impaired driving isn’t heard. However, there’s hope.

During a previously-planned local checkstop over the weekend, volunteers with MADD Canada heard positive feedback.

“A lot of people just said, ‘Thank you for doing the work that you’re doing.'” she said.

“I think it’s because they know how close so many people have become being impacted by the events of this past weekend. We lost a lot of youth who have connections to a number of different communities. That pain is far-reaching. And I think a lot of people are feeling that right now.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press