Body found at scene of dumpster fire in Spruce Grove: Alberta RCMP

The RCMP are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at the site of a dumpster fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday.

In a news release, police said an an off-duty officer spotted the fire. The RCMP and local fire department were notified about the scene at a strip mall in the area of Calahoo Road and McLeod Avenue about 4:40 a.m.

“Any persons who may have seen what happened prior to the fire, or who have dashcam footage, are asked to contact the Parkland RCMP detachment,” police said, adding that investigators were expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Spruce Grove is located about 30 kilometres west of downtown Edmonton.