Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found at scene of dumpster fire in Spruce Grove: Alberta RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 12:14 pm
The RCMP are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at the site of a dumpster fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday. View image in full screen
The RCMP are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at the site of a dumpster fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at the site of a dumpster fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday.

In a news release, police said an an off-duty officer spotted the fire. The RCMP and local fire department were notified about the scene at a strip mall in the area of Calahoo Road and McLeod Avenue about 4:40 a.m.

“Any persons who may have seen what happened prior to the fire, or who have dashcam footage, are asked to contact the Parkland RCMP detachment,” police said, adding that investigators were expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Trending Now

Spruce Grove is located about 30 kilometres west of downtown Edmonton.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices