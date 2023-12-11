Quebec man faces manslaughter charge after killing at tree pruning company

Police north of Montreal say a man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged break-in and theft at a tree pruning company in November.
Sylvain Duchesne, 44, appeared in a Laval, Que., court on Friday.
Laval police say employees of a tree pruning company arrived at work on the morning of Nov. 29 and found a man deceased.
Detectives quickly established the death was criminal and opened an investigation.
Police say an altercation occurred when the victim allegedly caught the suspect attempting to steal metal from the business.
Duchesne returns to court on Jan. 11.
