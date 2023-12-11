Menu

Crime

Quebec man faces manslaughter charge after killing at tree pruning company

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 11:12 am
Police north of Montreal say a man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged break-in and theft at a tree pruning company in November. A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Police north of Montreal say a man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged break-in and theft at a tree pruning company in November.

Sylvain Duchesne, 44, appeared in a Laval, Que., court on Friday.

Laval police say employees of a tree pruning company arrived at work on the morning of Nov. 29 and found a man deceased.

Detectives quickly established the death was criminal and opened an investigation.

Police say an altercation occurred when the victim allegedly caught the suspect attempting to steal metal from the business.

Duchesne returns to court on Jan. 11.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

