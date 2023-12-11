Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman loses $600 following Taylor Swift online ticket scam

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 11, 2023 9:58 am
Guelph police say a woman fell for an online scam after trying to purchase two Taylor Swift tickets from an advertisement on Facebook. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman fell for an online scam after trying to purchase two Taylor Swift tickets from an advertisement on Facebook. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in Guelph should be on the lookout for online scams.

Police say a woman lost $600 on the weekend after trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Investigators received a call from the woman on Saturday morning, claiming she responded to a Facebook ad offering a pair of tickets for $300 each and sent the money.

Police said the victim thought the tickets would be transferred to her Ticketmaster account.

She reportedly showed them copies of her conversations as well as a voice message from the supposed seller.

Trending Now

Police contacted the owner of the Facebook page and were told the owner had been hacked in September and had been trying to deactivate the account ever since.

The victim was told investigators would be unable to get her money back.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices