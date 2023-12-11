Guelph woman loses $600 following Taylor Swift online ticket scam

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Guelph should be on the lookout for online scams.

Police say a woman lost $600 on the weekend after trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Investigators received a call from the woman on Saturday morning, claiming she responded to a Facebook ad offering a pair of tickets for $300 each and sent the money.

Police said the victim thought the tickets would be transferred to her Ticketmaster account.

She reportedly showed them copies of her conversations as well as a voice message from the supposed seller.

Police contacted the owner of the Facebook page and were told the owner had been hacked in September and had been trying to deactivate the account ever since.

The victim was told investigators would be unable to get her money back.