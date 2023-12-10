Toronto man arrested after scamming elderly woman into paying $7,500: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Toronto has been arrested and charged for allegedly scamming an elderly woman into paying him thousands of dollars — convincing her that her grandson needed bail money.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for fraud in the area of Grenadier Road and Roncesvalles Avenue on Dec. 7, just after 4:20 p.m.

Police said the day before, an elderly woman received two phone calls, one from a man impersonating her grandson, and another identified as a police officer.

The person claiming to be a police officer told the woman her grandson needed $7,500 for bail and that a bondsman would come to her home to collect the money.

Police said the woman was told not to tell anyone because it would compromise her grandson’s release. Later that day, a man came to her home and picked up the payment.

The next day, the woman was contacted again by the person identifying as a police officer, demanding an additional $7,500 bail payment. He told her the same man as before would come and collect the money, according to police.

The woman contacted police and the accused was arrested at her home.

According to police, 27-year-old Diego Armand has been charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of fraud over $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest and failure to comply with a release order.

Police have released a photo of the accused as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.