Crime

RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., seek armed robbery suspect

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 2:57 pm
Mounties in Okotoks, Alta., are looking for an armed robbery suspect concerning an incident on Saturday afternoon.
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Okotoks RCMP are looking for  an armed robbery suspect who allegedly entered a business Saturday afternoon and got into a physical fight with an employee.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at Saskatoon Farm, located in Foothills County, police said in a news release. Police said that  the suspect was seen entering a workshop and confronting an employee, which resulted in a “physical confrontation.”

The suspect fled in a newer black Chrysler 300 Model S with a broken tail light and Alberta plates, police said, adding that the vehicle was stolen and that its license plate number is A-20015.

The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall with a slim build and light-coloured facial hair. At the time of incident, they were wearing white and black running shoes, black pants, red sweater and a blue vest.

Mounties in Okotoks, Alta. are looking for an armed robbery suspect concerning an incident on Saturday afternoon.
Mounties in Okotoks, Alta. are looking for an armed robbery suspect concerning an incident on Saturday afternoon. Okotoks RCMP/Provided
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 1-800-222-8477.

