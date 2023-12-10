RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., seek armed robbery suspect

Okotoks RCMP are looking for an armed robbery suspect who allegedly entered a business Saturday afternoon and got into a physical fight with an employee.
The incident took place around 1 p.m. at Saskatoon Farm, located in Foothills County, police said in a news release. Police said that the suspect was seen entering a workshop and confronting an employee, which resulted in a “physical confrontation.”
The suspect fled in a newer black Chrysler 300 Model S with a broken tail light and Alberta plates, police said, adding that the vehicle was stolen and that its license plate number is A-20015.
The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall with a slim build and light-coloured facial hair. At the time of incident, they were wearing white and black running shoes, black pants, red sweater and a blue vest.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 1-800-222-8477.
