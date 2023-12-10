Woman injured in hit-and-run Friday, RCMP seek driver and witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Salmon Arm, B.C. are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run Friday night and are asking potential witnesses to come forward.

The incident, which involved a pedestrian, occurred just before 8 p.m. police said.

“The vehicle was travelling westbound on 5th Ave SW, and struck the victim at 3 St SW,” Const. Andrew Hodges said. “The victim, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital by ambulance with significant non-life-threatening injuries.”

View image in full screen Suspect vehicle driving west on 5th Ave SW. Salmon Arm RCMP

Based on surveillance video, police believe the incident occurred between 7:49 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. on 5th Avenue SW. They also said the vehicle did not appear to slow down after striking the woman and apparently turned south onto 5th Street SW right after the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured four-door car or station wagon.

“Police are canvassing nearby businesses for further video evidence, but are hopeful someone in the area witnesses or captured video of the suspect vehicle to help further this investigation,” Hodges said.

Members of the public with information can contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 25-832-6044 and reference file number 2023-7627.