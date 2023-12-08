Vancouver police ratify contract making them highest paid officers in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police officers have ratified a new contract that will see them take home the healthiest paycheques in the country, Global News has learned.

Sources say members of the Vancouver Police Union voted overwhelmingly to support the proposed deal, with 97 per cent approval.

Police officers will see a 4.5 per cent wage increase each year in the two-year deal.

That pay structure will see a first-class officer earn about $122,000 per year.

Officers will also get improved benefits in extended health, fertility coverage and parental leave.

The wage hike comes as Vancouver police face hot competition for members as it seeks to recruit another 60 officers.