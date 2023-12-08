Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver police ratify contract making them highest paid officers in Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 9:22 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD could become Canada’s highest-paid force'
VPD could become Canada’s highest-paid force
The Vancouver Police Department has a new collective agreement that could make it one of the most attractive departments to work for in the country. As Catherine Urquhart reports, it's part of an effort to attract and retain new officers – Nov 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police officers have ratified a new contract that will see them take home the healthiest paycheques in the country, Global News has learned.

Sources say members of the Vancouver Police Union voted overwhelmingly to support the proposed deal, with 97 per cent approval.

Police officers will see a 4.5 per cent wage increase each year in the two-year deal.

Click to play video: 'New VPD deal will raise recruiting bar'
New VPD deal will raise recruiting bar
Trending Now

That pay structure will see a first-class officer earn about $122,000 per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers will also get improved benefits in extended health, fertility coverage and parental leave.

The wage hike comes as Vancouver police face hot competition for members as it seeks to recruit another 60 officers.

 

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices