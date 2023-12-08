Menu

Canada

Unionized transit workers in Winnipeg vote to accept new contract

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 7:02 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus as seen in this 2019 file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus as seen in this 2019 file photo. Randall Paull/Global News
The numbers are in, and a new contract has been voted, allaying concerns of a possible strike by unionized Winnipeg transit workers.

Employees represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 accepted an agreement brought forward by Winnipeg Transit and the City of Winnipeg on Friday. It is the third agreement brought forward following concerns and complaints brought forth by workers — from overtime work to risks of unsafe working conditions.

The union recorded 91 assaults on transit between January and October for this year. It saw the highest number of assaults on record last year, with the number sitting at 104.

The agreement offers the following, as per a release issued by the union on Friday evening:

  • General wage increases of 12.6 per cent compounded for all members, along with a wage adjustment for Red Seal trades to align them with trade industry wage standards.
  • Four weeks of cultural or religious leave.
  • About $100,000 annually for mental health resources.
  • Increase in the weekend premium to $3.50 per hour.
  • A signing bonus of $1,800.

As part of the release, the union noted that the agreement, “is a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of our valued members and the continued delivery of exceptional transit services to the community.”

Local president Chris Scott wrote that the union hopes to now implement initiatives and processes aimed at enhancing “the workplace environment and the safety of all members.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg transit workers ‘demonstrated commitment and want fair treatment,’ ATU business president says'
Winnipeg transit workers ‘demonstrated commitment and want fair treatment,’ ATU business president says
