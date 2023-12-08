Mounties looking for man accused of assaulting senior at Penticton Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

A senior at Penticton’s Wal-Mart was allegedly assaulted last Tuesday when someone took issue with his parking.

It was around 7:20 a.m., on Dec. 5, when an 85-year-old man arrived at the Penticton Wal-Mart, only to be met by a man who argued with him about how he’d parked his car.

“At one point during the altercation, the suspect tripped the victim, and subsequently fled in a dark-coloured SUV,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The victim attended the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

View image in full screen A photo of the suspect. Penticton RCMP

The suspect was identified as a man with a moustache plus dark hair and a bald spot. He was also seen wearing glasses and a blue and green “Seattle Seahawks” sweater.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police have acquired video surveillance footage of the suspect in this matter, which we hope can help identify the suspect,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“No one in our community, especially a vulnerable person, should be threatened or harmed while trying to simply shop.”

Anyone who may have information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2023-19515.