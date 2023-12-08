Menu

Health

Tens of thousands of B.C. residents received free contraception in eight months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 4:19 pm
Prescription powers expanded for B.C. pharmacists
B.C. pharmacists are being granted the ability to prescribe even more medications for contraception and a variety of minor ailments. BC Pharmacy Association president Chris Chiew says as of June 1, more than 1,100 pharmacists will be certified to fill these prescriptions – May 31, 2023
About 188,000 people have received free prescription contraception since British Columbia became the first province to offer them in April.

The province says in the first eight months of the program, about 123,000 people have received free pill contraceptives, while 30,000 got intrauterine devices — or IUDs — without cost.

About 37,000 people received emergency contraceptives through the program.

Free contraceptives in B.C. begins Saturday

Premier David Eby made the announcement at a North Vancouver pharmacy and says 129,000 people also received prescriptions for minor ailments, such as allergies and shingles, through pharmacists since the province expanded their powers to prescribe medications on June 1.

Eby says the province estimates the free prescription contraceptive program will save a person about $300 a year on hormonal pills and $400 for one IUD.

B.C. pharmacists able to prescribe for contraception and more minor ailments
B.C. announced its decision to provide free prescription contraception to all residents of the province in Finance Minister Katrine Conroy’s budget speech in February.

A 2010 study estimated that the move would save the province about $95 million a year through reductions in abortions, prenatal visits and social supports.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

