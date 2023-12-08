Menu

Crime

First impaired driving campaign of season sees 222 drivers ticketed: B.C. Highway Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 2:02 pm
A photo of one of the many CounterAttack stops across the province that police set up on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of one of the many CounterAttack stops across the province that police set up on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. B.C. Highway Patrol
Scores of impaired drivers were ticketed last weekend, as police across the province set up the season’s first CounterAttack campaign.

In all, B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) says nearly 55,000 vehicles were screened at 228 check stops on Saturday, Dec. 2, with 222 drivers being impaired by either alcohol or drugs.

Penalties for impaired driving can range from immediate driving prohibitions — from 24 hours to 90 days — fines, vehicle impoundments and possible charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Christmas CounterAttack roadchecks underway across B.C.'
Christmas CounterAttack roadchecks underway across B.C.

Last weekend’s check stops were the first of what police say will be several during its December-long winter impaired driving enforcement campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was encouraging to see that the overall percentage of impaired drivers was low throughout the evening,” said BCHP Chief Supt. Holly Turton.

Trending Now

“However, it is important to remember that just one person driving while impaired can result in devastating consequences for themselves and others. This is why B.C. Highway Patrol continues to prioritize impaired driving enforcement.”

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Operation Red Nose'
Traffic Tips: Operation Red Nose
