First impaired driving campaign of season sees 222 drivers ticketed: B.C. Highway Police

Scores of impaired drivers were ticketed last weekend, as police across the province set up the season’s first CounterAttack campaign.

In all, B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) says nearly 55,000 vehicles were screened at 228 check stops on Saturday, Dec. 2, with 222 drivers being impaired by either alcohol or drugs.

Penalties for impaired driving can range from immediate driving prohibitions — from 24 hours to 90 days — fines, vehicle impoundments and possible charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Last weekend’s check stops were the first of what police say will be several during its December-long winter impaired driving enforcement campaign.

“It was encouraging to see that the overall percentage of impaired drivers was low throughout the evening,” said BCHP Chief Supt. Holly Turton.

“However, it is important to remember that just one person driving while impaired can result in devastating consequences for themselves and others. This is why B.C. Highway Patrol continues to prioritize impaired driving enforcement.”