Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Edmonton school bus

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:53 pm
Collision between school bus and pedestrian near 110 Street and 99 Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Collision between school bus and pedestrian near 110 Street and 99 Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News
A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a small yellow school bus in central Edmonton Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., the 45-year-old woman driving the school bus was turning left from 99 Avenue, heading north onto 110 Street, when she struck the pedestrian.

Police confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time.

The road was open as of noon.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section is taking over the file.

Collision between school bus and pedestrian near 110 Street and 99 Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News
Collision between school bus and pedestrian near 110 Street and 99 Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News
