Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Edmonton school bus

A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a small yellow school bus in central Edmonton Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., the 45-year-old woman driving the school bus was turning left from 99 Avenue, heading north onto 110 Street, when she struck the pedestrian.

Police confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time.

The road was open as of noon.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section is taking over the file.