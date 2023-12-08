19-year-old Cochrane man faces additional child porn-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing investigation into the online activity of a 19-year-old man from Cochrane, Alta., has led to additional charges related to child pornography.

Bransyn Lyon was arrested at his home in the town west of Calgary on Tuesday, Dec. 5 following an October investigation, spurred by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, October into the sharing of child sexual materials on Snapchat.

According to the internet child exploitation (ICE) unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Lyon was charged with distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Lyon was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

According to ALERT, the accused was previously charged in connection with a July investigation into similar offences in Saskatchewan. Conditions of Lyon’s release included bans on owning electronic devices, accessing pornography or accessing the internet unsupervised.