Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

2 men arrested in bed bug fumigation scam targeting seniors in France

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:41 pm
An illustration of a bedbug on human skin. View image in full screen
FILE - Two men were arrested in France for allegedly scamming over 45 people, many over the age of 90, into paying for faux bed bug pest control services they did not need. Getty Images via SCIEPRO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in France have arrested two men who allegedly scammed seniors into paying thousands of euros for bed bug treatments they did not need.

Amid growing panic about a surge of bed bugs in the country, the two scammers preyed on victims by masquerading as health officials, according to authorities in Strasbourg, in eastern France.

The men would reportedly phone their victims, usually women over the age of 90, and claim there was a bed bug infestation in their neighbourhood.

They would then travel to the victim’s home and execute faux fumigation services using an aerosol, the news agency AFP reported. The men also provided victims with an ointment they said would keep bed bugs away from a person’s skin, though the product was actually a eucalyptus-scented cream not intended for such use.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 48 people were affected by the fraudulent scheme.

The scammers charged between €300 (about C$440) and €2,100 (nearly C$3,069) for the services. They only accepted credit card payments. The men, who have not been named publicly, were arrested on suspicion of fraud. The arrest came after local police received nine complaints.

Authorities carried out surveillance on the two men, then arrested them as they left the home of another victim.

This fall, France was rocked by reports of a bed bug epidemic in many of the country’s most popular spaces, including on public transit and in airports. As a result, several schools in France temporarily shut their doors. French government held a series of emergency meetings and launched an anti-bed bug campaign that included a dedicated information hotline and website for those affected by the pests (and the growing hysteria).

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Bedbug outbreak in Paris less than a year before hosting 2024 Summer Olympics'
Bedbug outbreak in Paris less than a year before hosting 2024 Summer Olympics

Bed bugs are small, bloodsucking parasites. They are not known to spread disease, though some people can have allergic reactions to their bites. Bed bugs are known to hide in bedding, box springs, clothing and other surfaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Though bed bug bites are not necessarily physically harmful, the presence of bed bugs — or even believed presence of bed bugs — can cause serious mental health issues. Many who have experienced bed bug infestations say they were overwhelmed with paranoia, obsessive behaviour, nightmares, and anxiety.

More on World
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices