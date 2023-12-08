Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 8

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kalsey Kulyk performs ‘Love Me Like an Outlaw’, the Saskatoon Fireside Singer preparing for their Christmas Memories concert, and the season home-opener for the Saskatchewan Rush.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kalsey Kulyk performs ‘Love Me Like an Outlaw’

Singer/songwriter Kalsey Kulyk’s latest single is climbing the Canadian country music charts.

Kulyk joins Global News Morning Saskatoon in the studio to perform ‘Love Me Like an Outlaw’.

3:46 Kalsey Kulyk performs ‘Love Me Like an Outlaw’

Saskatoon Fireside Singers preparing for Christmas Memories

The Saskatoon Fireside Singers are back with their Christmas Memories production.

Story continues below advertisement

A 100-voice choir, international orchestra, and guest artists will take to the stage at TCU Place on December 20 and 21.

Vocalists Jordie Hughton and Adam Brookman look ahead to the upcoming production and what the audience can expect at the show.

3:54 Saskatoon Fireside Singers preparing for Christmas Memories

Saskatchewan Rush goaltender Laine Hruska ready for home opener

The Saskatchewan Rush are back for another season and the team will look a lot different when you see them at SaskTel Centre on Dec. 9 for their home opener.

Rush goaltender Laine Hruska joins Chris Carr to talk about changes to the team, how the sport has grown, and pre-game rituals.

4:17 Saskatchewan Rush goaltender Laine Hruska ready for home opener

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 8

Sunny skies heading into the weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Dec. 8, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement