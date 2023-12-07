Menu

Crime

Dutch sentencing decision looms for Amanda Todd’s tormentor

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2023 10:57 pm
Mother of Amanda Todd satisfied with Dutch sentencing arguments for man who extorted and harassed her daughter
Carol Todd says she's relatively happy with the sentencing argument from a Dutch prosecutor, over how much extra prison time Aydin Coban should serve for extorting and harassing her daughter - who later took her own life. Aaron McArthur reports. – Jun 29, 2023
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she’ll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn’t give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.

Judges at the Amsterdam District Court said earlier Thursday they would rule in two weeks on the conversion of the 13-year sentence for Aydin Coban, who was convicted of the extortion and harassment of Amanda.

U.S. man convicted of exploiting B.C.children a reminder of risks online

Mother Carol Todd, who’s in Washington, D.C., to speak to a group campaigning against child exploitation, says the Dutch process is part of a “never-ending story,” a remark echoing a message held up by Amanda in a YouTube video describing her ordeal before she died in 2012.

She says the timing of the latest hearing, a week after Amanda’s birthday, has been difficult, but she will continue to raise awareness of online predators driven by “a mother’s love and a mother’s passion” to keep other children safe.

Coban was already serving an 11-year Dutch sentence for cyberbullying more than 30 other victims when he was sent to Canada to stand trial in the Todd case, on the condition he serve any sentence in the Netherlands.

Coban’s lawyers say he should get no extra time in a Dutch prison for the Todd case, while prosecutors say Coban should serve about 4 1/2 years of his Canadian sentence in the Netherlands.

The Canadian sentence must be converted in order to conform with Dutch rules.

Trending Now
Dutch prosecutor asks for reduced sentence for Aydin Coban

Coban blackmailed 15-year-old Amanda to expose herself in front of a webcam. She took her own life after recounting her ordeal in the YouTube video that has been watched by millions around the world.

Earlier this year, the Amsterdam court said it needed more information from Canadian authorities before converting the sentence. That information was added to the case dossier but not explained in Thursday’s hearing.

Coban was not in court for the brief hearing where his lawyer, Robert Malewicz, told a three-judge panel his client should get no extra time, but if they disagree, they should impose a maximum sentence of one year, with half the sentence suspended.

The Amsterdam court said it would deliver its sentencing judgment on Dec. 21. It can be appealed in the Dutch Supreme Court.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

