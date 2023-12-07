SilverStar Mountain Resort to open on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Along with Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort announced on Thursday that it will be opening for the ski and snowboard season on Friday.

Located near Vernon, B.C., the resort normally has 10 lifts and 132 trails open when its conditions are good.

However, thanks to scant snowfall this season so far, the resort will be opening only a few runs, nine in all.

“Our teams have been working really hard in preparation for the season and we’re so excited to have the mountain open to all our guests,” said Ian Jenkins, the resort’s director of sales, marketing and events.

“We know how eager everyone is to get out on the snow, especially after our delayed opening and we can’t wait to get another amazing winter season underway.”

Seven runs will be open from the gondola as well as two additional runs at the Silver Queen chairlift.

The resort, which has a base depth of 62 cm, received four cm of snow in the past 24 hours and 33 cm overall the past week.

Last year, thanks to early heavy snowfall and a base of 76 cm, the resort opened on Nov. 18, two weeks ahead of schedule, with 53 runs open.

“While it is not the terrain we are hoping for, we are still excited to welcome alpine skiers and boarders back to the mountain,” Jenkins said of Friday’s opening.

“There will be limited trails open, but, with more snow, we will look to open more terrain and lifts as conditions allow.”

On Saturday, SilverStar will also host its annual Christmas light-up, with activities starting at 3 p.m., and fireworks at 7:30 p.m.