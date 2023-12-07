Menu

Traffic

Central Okanagan traffic cops issue 80 speeding tickets in one month

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 5:05 pm
Traffic Tips: stay safe in busy parking lots this holiday season
WATCH :The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and that means more congestion on the roads and in mall parking lots. Katelin Owsianski discusses some common parking lot hazards and offers tips on how to navigate them safely.
Traffic police in the Central Okanagan had a busy November, issuing dozens of tickets for a variety of driving infractions.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, in November local Mounties handed out 80 violation tickets for speeding and another 12 for drivers who exceeded the speed limit by more than 40 km/h.

Those 12 drivers also had their vehicles impounded for seven days on top of the excessive speeding fine.

Traffic Tips: Even a few minutes of driving at work can put you at risk

Four more drivers were also arrested and charged with driving while prohibitted and there were another 27 violation tickets at $368 a piece were issued in November for using an electronic device while driving, which also carries a penalty of four points on one’s licence, which can increase insurance rates and may eventually amount to a driving prohibition.

“Please slow down, winter is here and your tires are working extra hard on the icy and snow-covered roads,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said.

“You cannot expect to travel at the same speed as you did in July. We also ask you not to compound the inclement road conditions by distracting yourself with your cellphone.”

Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services in conjunction with ICBC will be conducting further enforcement initiatives throughout December focusing on impaired driving as part of the month-long Holiday CounterAttack campaign.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

