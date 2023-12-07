Wanted Mapleton man arrested by OPP in Elgin County

A man wanted by Waterloo Regional Police has been apprehended in Elgin County.
OPP were called to a home on Eden Road in the Municipality of Bayham, south of Tillsonburg, Wednesday around 9:26 p.m.
Investigators say they received reports about a suspicious person at the residence.
They say an individual was found and later determined that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Trending Now
Investigators say a 35-year-old man from Mapleton was taken into custody and later handed over to Waterloo Regional Police.
There were no charges laid by OPP at the time of the arrest.
More on Crime
- ‘Protection money’: Mounting fears over extortion letters targeting B.C. businesses
- Alberta man comes face-to-face with gunman during Kingsway Mall crime spree
- Baby found with hypothermia outside Ontario home, mother passed out: police
- Quebec police conduct raids tied to organized crime killings that targeted the wrong people
Comments