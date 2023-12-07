Menu

Crime

Wanted Mapleton man arrested by OPP in Elgin County

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 3:40 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
A Mapleton man wanted in Waterloo Regional was arrested by Elgin County OPP near Tillsonburg. OPP
A man wanted by Waterloo Regional Police has been apprehended in Elgin County.

OPP were called to a home on Eden Road in the Municipality of Bayham, south of Tillsonburg, Wednesday around 9:26 p.m.

Investigators say they received reports about a suspicious person at the residence.

They say an individual was found and later determined that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man from Mapleton was taken into custody and later handed over to Waterloo Regional Police.

There were no charges laid by OPP at the time of the arrest.

