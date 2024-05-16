Menu

Crime

Richmond fentanyl lab bust: Charges laid against 3 men

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three men facing charges in Richmond drug lab raid'
Three men facing charges in Richmond drug lab raid
Charges have now been laid after a lengthy Vancouver police investigation into an illicit drug lab. In April 2023, officers shut down a lab operating out of a Richmond home.
Three men have been charged in relation to a fentanyl lab raid in Richmond, B.C.

Vancouver police said the lab was discovered after a 14-month investigation, dubbed Project Toluene.

“We hope this sends a message to people who are involved in organized crime, people who are involved in manufacturing, producing harmful drugs things like fentanyl and heroin, that we’re coming for you,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Project Toluene was created by Vancouver police investigators in an effort to target organized criminals who were manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs at various locations around the Lower Mainland.

The investigation led officers to a house in Richmond in which the fentanyl lab was hidden, which was dismantled in April 2023.

Click to play video: 'Transit police seize drugs, dozens of weapons in 3-day crackdown'
Transit police seize drugs, dozens of weapons in 3-day crackdown

“People continue to die in record numbers from toxic drugs that are manufactured and sold by organized criminals,” said Insp. Phil Heard, the VPD organized crime unit’s officer in charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as this is happening, we will focus our investigative energy on rooting out the people responsible for fueling the toxic drug crisis.”

Three men are now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Jason Conrad, from Duncan, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking and a weapons offence.

Liam MacRae and Erin Fineday, both from Richmond, are each facing charges of production of fentanyl, trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“This is a job very well done by the investigators at the Vancouver Police Department,” Insp. Mike Roberts, a Richmond RCMP operations officer, said.

“Criminal offences often have a multijurisdictional element. By working collaboratively in support of these operations, we are making our community as a whole safer for all.”

Click to play video: 'Barwatch program doubles penalties for groping'
Barwatch program doubles penalties for groping
