Canada

O’Rourke to seek federal Liberal nomination in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 7, 2023 2:20 pm
Dominique O'Rourke announces her intention to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Guelph. View image in full screen
Dominique O'Rourke announces her intention to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Guelph. @DTORourke/X
Dominique O’Rourke announced on Thursday that she is entering the race to replace outgoing Lloyd Longfield as the federal Liberal candidate in the riding of Guelph.

In a news release, the Guelph city councillor says she has been wanting to run in a federal election citing her 25 years as a volunteer, professional leadership, and experience on city council.

“I have seen the vital role that the federal government plays in the health and economic stability of a city and want to take my knowledge and passion for city building to the federal level,” she said in a statement.

O’Rourke is the first person to declare her candidacy since Longfield, the current Guelph MP, announced earlier this year that he will not be running in the next federal election.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

