Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Fort McKay homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 1:28 pm
Arrest warrant issued for for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe who is believed to be armed and d View image in full screen
Arrest warrant issued for for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe who is believed to be armed and d. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As RCMP investigate the death of a 60-year-old man in Fort McKay, an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 5, officers were called to a home on Target Road at around 3 a.m. for a firearms complaint.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries who died a short time later. RCMP said they could not reveal the type of injuries the man sustained.

RCMP later revealed the victim was 60-year-old Fort McKay resident Russell John Shott.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents in Fort McKay while they searched for a 21-year-old resident. That advisory was lifted a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, RCMP said an arrest warrant had been issued for 21-year-old Grandjambe, who is described as five feet nine inches tall and 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

RCMP said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. People are being told not to approach him and instead call 911 or local police.

The Wood Buffalo RCMP can be reached at (780) 788-4040.

Arrest warrant issued for for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe who is believed to be armed and dangerous. View image in full screen
Arrest warrant issued for for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Courtesy: RCMP
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices