Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Fort McKay homicide

As RCMP investigate the death of a 60-year-old man in Fort McKay, an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 5, officers were called to a home on Target Road at around 3 a.m. for a firearms complaint.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries who died a short time later. RCMP said they could not reveal the type of injuries the man sustained.

RCMP later revealed the victim was 60-year-old Fort McKay resident Russell John Shott.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents in Fort McKay while they searched for a 21-year-old resident. That advisory was lifted a short time later.

On Thursday, RCMP said an arrest warrant had been issued for 21-year-old Grandjambe, who is described as five feet nine inches tall and 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

RCMP said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. People are being told not to approach him and instead call 911 or local police.

The Wood Buffalo RCMP can be reached at (780) 788-4040.