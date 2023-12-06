Driver that killed pedestrian on Toronto sidewalk and fled has been charged

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the driver who fatally struck a man, who was laying on the ground, and fled the scene last month has been charged.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened around Wellington and Scott streets, just east of Yonge Street, at approximately 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 14.

According to police, a black SUV was travelling northbound on Scott Street and stopped at Wellington East.

The SUV then proceeded to drive and mounted the curb before striking a pedestrian, who was sleeping on the southeast corner, police said.

Police say the pedestrian was as a 57-year-old male.

“That vehicle then continued northbound with the individual trapped underneath their car,” Insp. Jeff Bangild told Global News at the time.

Bangild said the driver did not stop and continued driving, leaving the pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and later died from his injuries, police said.

In an update, police confirmed they located the driver and the vehicle involved in the fatal collision, with the assistance of the public.

On Wednesday, police said a 63-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with failure to stop at an accident causing death.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, 2024.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues