After complaints, Transport Canada launching in-depth review of Chevrolet Volt hybrid

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada is launching an in-depth review of the Chevrolet Volt after receiving several complaints about the performance of the plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The move follows the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) opening of a preliminary investigation into 73,000 Chevy Volts over reports of abrupt loss of power, failures to restart and other issues.

The NHTSA is evaluating 2016 to 2019 Volts manufactured by General Motors.

3:25 Consumer Matters: Electric car owner hit with huge cost to replace battery

So far, the American regulator has received 61 complaints related to the car’s battery energy control module (BECM). Some complaints also allege there is little to no warning when the loss of motive power or reduced power mode occurs.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no reported collisions or injuries.

3:25 Consumer Matters: Frustrating experience with vehicle flaw

According to Car Help Canada’s executive director, it’s not unusual for Transport Canada to mirror its U.S. counterpart.

“When there is a pattern of a problem with a particular vehicle and NHTSA starts to get reports about these problems from vehicle owners, they launch an investigation, and if the result is that there is a significant safety concern then they’ll issue a recall. Usually, Canada will follow suit,” said Shari Prymak in an interview with Consumer Matters.

“If I were to guess, I would say there is going to be a recall in the future for this particular issue,” he added.

2:14 Consumer Matters: Electric vehicle demand continues to grow

In an emailed statement, Transport Canada said it recorded nine complaints that may relate to engine performance and/or an alleged loss of vehicle mobility for various issues with some Chevy Volt vehicles. Five of the alleged complaints appear to relate to a similar issue being investigated by NHTSA, the federal department added.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada is in contact with the NHTSA regarding its investigation file as well.

Transport Canada is encouraging vehicle owners who believe they have experienced a safety-related condition with their vehicle to report the issue as quickly as possible to its Defect Complaint Analysis Section by phone at 1-800-333-0510, or through the online form on Transport Canada’s website: www.tc.gc.ca/recalls.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.