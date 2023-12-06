How to smoothly travel through Calgary International Airport this holiday season

With air travel back to pre-pandemic levels at the Calgary International Airport, the many agencies and companies in the airport have tips on how to make holiday travel as smooth as possible.

Between Dec. 16, 2023, and Jan. 3, 2024, an average of 55,000 travelers are expected to pass through the hub airport. YYC expects to see 1.5 million travellers this month, alone.

In addition to arriving ahead of departure – two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international travel – the airport said it was trying to improve the travel experience.

“As we get busier, one of our recommendations is that you pre-book your parking in advance so that you assure yourselves of the best rate and that their spot is available for you,” Chris Miles, Calgary Airport Authority COO, said.

Travellers can also pre-book a timeslot to go through security at screening points D or E, which serve the domestic and international terminals.

“Going through the screening process really starts the night before when you are packing,” Josh Budinski, general manager of delivery for CATSA, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, said.

Liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs)need to be in containers of 100 millilitres or less, and must all fit within a clear one-litre plastic bag.

“A lot of people forget that snow globes have liquid in it and they are under the 100 millilitre rule,” Budinski said. “We do not like taking snow globes away. We are not the Grinch. We suggest that you please place them in your checked luggage or you just leave them at home.”

Budinski said moldable sand was a trend CATSA agents were seeing in airports. A maximum of 350 millilitres or grams of moldable sand is allowed in carry-on luggage.

CATSA and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advise that any gifts packed in baggage or in carry-ons should be unwrapped, in case those agents need to verify the contents. Budinski advised travellers to wrap their gifts at their destination.

“This is our busiest time of year. You will see some lines. We are trying to move as quick as possible,” he said. “If you can help us by making sure your LAGs are out of your bags and you’re all ready to go, your boarding pass is ready, things will go a lot smoother.”

CBSA port director Lisa White said the border agency has a new way to hopefully reduce the amount of time it takes to declare goods at the border: advanced declaration via the ArriveCAN app.

“So when you use the advanced (declaration) app, travellers can complete their declaration, their customs, immigration declaration up to 72 hours before they arrive,” White said. “We also have a dedicated advanced (declaration) lane that folks can use to help speed up things as well if they don’t have a NEXUS card, for example.”

White said everything that comes into Canada with a traveller must be declared at the border, and advised people to ask questions of the border officers who are there to help.

And while cannabis is legal to purchase and consume in Canada, travelling with it remains a no-no.

“Rule of thumb: don’t bring it in, don’t take it out. Transporting cannabis across the border in any form without a medical exemption is prohibited and it’s a criminal offense,” she said.

WestJet, which is headquartered in Calgary, said it expects to see the busiest travel days immediately before and after Christmas, on Dec. 22, 28 and 29.

“On those busiest days (we) will operate up to 561 daily departures, with 138 of those departing out of the Calgary International Airport,” Alex Mitchell, WestJet’s YYC airport director, said.

WestJet recently rolled out SMS text notifications with flight information and updates, and the airline said a majority of their guests can now help themselves online in the case of a travel disruption.

Mitchell said those changes came into place after scores of WestJet travellers experienced delays last holiday season.

Miles said airport crews are rehearsed and ready for snowy weather, noting inclement weather is the primary cause for delays and disruptions.

He said amenities inside the airport are designed to help get families into the holiday spirit and help pass the time while waiting for flights to board.

“As you make your way through YYC this December, take some time to enjoy the festive atmosphere,” Miles said. “Vote in our festival of trees. Look for our winter themed selfie spots. Pick out your last minute gifts and explore the festive food and beverage options that are available from our commercial partners.”