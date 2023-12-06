Menu

Politics

Political shift underway in B.C., says confident Tory Leader John Rustad

By Dirk Meissner The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 8:58 pm
B.C. Conservative leader takes swipe at SOGI education program
The fall sitting of the B.C. legislature has started, with four official parties now in the chamber. The session began with a fiery exchange after B.C.Conservative Party leader John Rustad took a swipe at the SOGI program in the province's schools. Richard Zussman reports and Keith Baldrey has more on why the opposition held a standing ovation for the premier – Oct 3, 2023
Premier David Eby and Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon are looking over their shoulders at the political gains being made by the new kid on the block, says British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad.

His upstart two-member Conservative caucus has stirred debate and changed dialogue at the legislature, and the party appears to be gaining momentum with voters as the scheduled fall election approaches, Rustad said Wednesday at a news conference.

Some recent polls suggest the Conservatives, who received less than two per cent of the vote in the 2020 election and did not win a seat, would finish second if an election were held now.

BC Conservative Party leader stands by controversial social media post

Rustad, who became Conservative leader last March after being dumped from the BC United caucus in August 2022, said he’s heard from members of the business community who are lobbying for a Conservative-BC United merger to counter the NDP, and he’s not ruling out some form of talks.

“We’re prepared to actually have discussions,” he said. “I’m not sure what that could look like. I wouldn’t certainly say that there is anything imminent about to happen, but a week can be a long time in politics.”

Focus: Conservatives now official party after MLA quits BC United

Rustad said the Conservatives have caused Eby to express “anxiety” about the party and forced Falcon to change policy, especially with regards to the province’s carbon tax.

Trending Now

“As the Conservative Party, I think we’ve changed the dialogue,” he said. “You’ve seen a massive shift in terms of where the United policy is and what they’re doing, quite a flip-flop actually.”

BC United, who introduced B.C.’s carbon tax in 2008 when the party was named the B.C. Liberals, now plans to dump the tax completely if a federal Conservative government is elected in Ottawa, he said.

BC United leader unveils new policy surrounding carbon tax

Rustad was ejected from the BC United caucus for posting on social media comments from an outspoken climate change denier. He said recently he believes climate change is real but that carbon taxes can’t “change the weather.”

He said the Conservatives are pulling together a broad coalition of voters, and the party will serve as an alternative to both the New Democrats and BC United.

The other Conservative member, Bruce Banman, was also elected as a BC United candidate before switching parties.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

